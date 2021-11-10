Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Shares of KERN stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average is $3.52. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52.

Get Akerna alerts:

Several research firms have commented on KERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane purchased 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Akerna worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.