Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at HC Wainwright

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Akerna in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Akerna alerts:

KERN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Akerna has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 175.24%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akerna will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.