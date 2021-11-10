Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Chris Isford Sells 11,500 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.50, for a total value of C$304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$678,267.50.

TSE AC opened at C$26.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.93. Air Canada has a one year low of C$18.49 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of C$9.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark set a C$25.45 price objective on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$25.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.56.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

