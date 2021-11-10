AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Trading 8% Higher

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.53. 14,437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 373,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AiHuiShou International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AiHuiShou International in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.16.

AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

