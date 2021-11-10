Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:AGTI traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGTI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James B. Pekarek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,773.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agiliti in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

