Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Trading Down 0.2%

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF)’s share price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3,117.40 and last traded at $3,133.08. Approximately 117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,139.08.

ADYYF has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,000.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,060.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,711.34.

Adyen NV engages in the provision of payments platform business. Its products include online payments, point of sale, marketplaces, and unified commerce. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Pieter van der Does and Arnout Schuijff in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

