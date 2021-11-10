Advisory Resource Group Purchases Shares of 21,432 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Amundi bought a new stake in American Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at $13,458,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1,613.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,181,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,937,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,226,000 after acquiring an additional 994,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Finance Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,557,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 681,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Finance Trust by 1,052.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 636,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFIN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 3,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,491. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -283.32%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

