Advisory Resource Group Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,369,000 after buying an additional 753,840 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 7.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,793,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,401,000 after buying an additional 123,520 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 49.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after buying an additional 491,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,790,000 after buying an additional 915,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,310. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.26. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.23 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $56,466.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total value of $2,618,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,698 shares of company stock worth $24,829,536 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

