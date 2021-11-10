Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.24 million.

ADMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HC Wainwright downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.10 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.27.

Shares of ADMS stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 426,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.82. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.36 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,010 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 14,097 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovery and development of chrono-synchronous therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. Its products include GOCOVRI, ADS-5012, ADS-4101, and Namzaric. GOCOVRI is indicated for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease receiving levodopa-based therapy.

