Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.290 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.76.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 200,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,134. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.