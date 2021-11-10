Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.65 billion-$8.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.290-$1.290 EPS.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.76.
Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.90. 200,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,846,134. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $64.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
