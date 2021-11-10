ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.64 EPS

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ACR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,852. The company has a current ratio of 185.72, a quick ratio of 185.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.20. ACRES Commercial Realty has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of ACRES Commercial Realty at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.