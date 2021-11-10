ACENT (ACE) Price Up 48.2% This Week

ACENT (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. ACENT has a market cap of $15.05 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of ACENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACENT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ACENT has traded up 48.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00054917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00219728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00011866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092032 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ACENT Coin Profile

ACENT (CRYPTO:ACE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2021. ACENT’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,471,107 coins. ACENT’s official Twitter account is @Acent_tech

According to CryptoCompare, “ACENT is used as a native currency for ACENT's platforms, such as Osiris Browser, Osiris De-fi, and the Cryptocurrency Swap Protocol 'OCEAN'. ACENT aims to support mass adaptation of blockchain and tokens based on activated MVP. “

ACENT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

