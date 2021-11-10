Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.84. 26,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Get Absci alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Absci presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.