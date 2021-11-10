Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Gap Down to $361.71

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $361.71, but opened at $353.59. Abiomed shares last traded at $358.46, with a volume of 903 shares.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $349.30 and a 200 day moving average of $326.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the third quarter worth $42,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

