$7.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report $7.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.46 billion and the lowest is $7.35 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $27.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.78 billion to $27.89 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.22 billion to $28.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,344,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 248,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 21,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,536. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

