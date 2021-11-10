55,123 Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,123 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 38,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. Tapestry’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

