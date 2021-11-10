5,300 Shares in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Purchased by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 33.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STOK opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $71.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a market cap of $982.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $89,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683. 51.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

