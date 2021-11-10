$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE BKR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 7,531,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,570. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

