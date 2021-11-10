$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to announce sales of $5.60 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.88 billion and the lowest is $5.49 billion. Baker Hughes posted sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.74.

NYSE BKR traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.08. 7,531,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,462,570. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $27.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 313.04%.

In other Baker Hughes news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,334 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $754,470.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,536,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,390,566. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baker Hughes (BKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.