$49.61 Million in Sales Expected for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) will announce sales of $49.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.45 million. Cantaloupe posted sales of $38.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year sales of $202.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.70 million to $202.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $228.18 million, with estimates ranging from $218.95 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTLP traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. 274,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,327. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $761.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 2.01. Cantaloupe has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTLP. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.