$33.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will post sales of $33.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.63 billion and the lowest is $32.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $36.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $132.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.92 billion to $137.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $137.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $130.74 billion to $142.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,556. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.