28,612 Shares in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 28,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGL. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,838,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,024,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

In other news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541 in the last three months.

AGL opened at $24.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

agilon health Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.