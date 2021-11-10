250,000 Shares in TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.63% of TPG Pace Beneficial II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $50,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $213,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the second quarter worth $252,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YTPG opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. in January 2021.

