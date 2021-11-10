22,245 Shares in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rekor Systems by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rekor Systems by 4,532.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after acquiring an additional 820,340 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Rekor Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,064,000. Arctis Global LLC grew its position in Rekor Systems by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 2,322,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,599,000 after acquiring an additional 296,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 108.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274,225 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on REKR. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rekor Systems from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rekor Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, COO Rodney Hillman sold 5,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $57,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Matthew Anthony Hill sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. Research analysts forecast that Rekor Systems, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Rekor Systems Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.