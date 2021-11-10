$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Cintas reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $438.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,998. Cintas has a twelve month low of $314.62 and a twelve month high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $408.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,710,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 96,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 47,353 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

