$2.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Assurant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the highest is $2.36. Assurant reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Assurant.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,770,000 after buying an additional 350,826 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 45.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,091,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,776,000 after buying an additional 339,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,326,000 after buying an additional 291,234 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $29,415,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $25,069,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.80. 2,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. Assurant has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

