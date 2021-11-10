$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the lowest is $2.10. UniFirst reported earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.29. 36,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.99. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $180.71 and a 12-month high of $258.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

