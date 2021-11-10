$194.47 Million in Sales Expected for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.40 million and the lowest is $192.70 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $770.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

INOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Inovalon in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inovalon during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INOV traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.77. 34,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,492. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 151.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

