187,136 Shares in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 187,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,408,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.16% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth about $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after buying an additional 988,734 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $14,966,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,116,000. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIM opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

