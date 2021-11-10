1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 39,740 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,627,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy comprises 1.1% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $581,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SU opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.02. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $26.97.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.94%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

