1,578 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Markston International LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $30,000.

In other news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE OGN opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.58.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

