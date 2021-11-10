1,548 Shares in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Bought by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after buying an additional 1,294,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after purchasing an additional 252,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $53.43 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

