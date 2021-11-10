15,118 Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,625,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,993,000 after buying an additional 1,486,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after buying an additional 1,031,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after buying an additional 656,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after buying an additional 438,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after buying an additional 387,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.69 and a beta of 1.58. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.93%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.56 per share, with a total value of $496,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,551.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFE. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

