$11.23 Billion in Sales Expected for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) will announce $11.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. NIKE posted sales of $11.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $183.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $221.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,340,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12. NIKE has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $275.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,839 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,560. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 41,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,530,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NIKE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,958 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

