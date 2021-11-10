106,100 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 79.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

STEP opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.31. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $50.06.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other StepStone Group news, major shareholder Robert Waldo sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $57,269.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $2,953,032.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,996 shares of company stock worth $17,589,078. Insiders own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.