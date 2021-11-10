$1.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will report earnings of $1.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. Jack in the Box posted earnings per share of $1.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JACK shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,908. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.01. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.