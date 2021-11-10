$1.53 EPS Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Tenet Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Shares of THC opened at $79.53 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.87.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

