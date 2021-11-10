$1.12 EPS Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the lowest is $1.06. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $4.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCHP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.42, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.98%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

