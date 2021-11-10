$1.04 EPS Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.29. Marriott International posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 766.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,230. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.83 on Friday, reaching $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,831. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.39. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

