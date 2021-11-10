-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RIDE shares. Morgan Stanley cut Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lordstown Motors to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.89.

Shares of RIDE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 199,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,914. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

