-$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.65) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lordstown Motors.
Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12).
Shares of RIDE traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 199,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,914. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.
About Lordstown Motors
Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.
