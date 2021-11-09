ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $206 million-$208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.30 million.ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.520 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,518. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 263.04, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $56.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $113,897,451.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $99,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,045,960 shares of company stock worth $1,382,313,092. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.