Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Analysts expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Zoetis posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $217.80. 1,011,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,423. The firm has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $218.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,126 shares of company stock worth $8,638,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

