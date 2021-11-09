Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Sells $972,315.00 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $220.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,349. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day moving average is $193.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 733,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,794,000 after acquiring an additional 131,791 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 821,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,348,000 after acquiring an additional 179,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZTS. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.27.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

