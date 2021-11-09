ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $8.49. 127,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $483.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.20. ZIX has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Several research firms have commented on ZIXI. Wedbush downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIX in the second quarter valued at $500,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ZIX by 469.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 72,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ZIX by 109.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 125,826 shares during the last quarter.

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

