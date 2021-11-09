Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Capitalization Tops $372,336.38

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $372,336.38 and $44,882.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00050793 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.06 or 0.00225317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00096142 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00004516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011486 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.