Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) to Hold

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other analysts have also commented on DIN. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of DIN stock traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.23. 295,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $55.95 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

