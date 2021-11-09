Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) to Buy

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAK traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,202. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Codiak BioSciences has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.58 million and a PE ratio of -4.12.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Codiak BioSciences had a negative net margin of 425.30% and a negative return on equity of 159.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Codiak BioSciences by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Codiak BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

