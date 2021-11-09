Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Hold

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

Shares of BCYC stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.95. 108,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,468. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.05 and a beta of -0.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,163 shares of company stock worth $1,550,221. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,654,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $295,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

