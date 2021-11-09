Zacks Investment Management Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,751 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 754.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $176.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.40 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.86.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

