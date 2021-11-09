Zacks Investment Management Has $9.20 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,239 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,095,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13,482.8% during the first quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 13,249 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $503.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $520.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $425.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.