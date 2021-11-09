Zacks Investment Management Acquires 32,023 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,148 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $22,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $1,827,701.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 842,164 shares of company stock worth $230,719,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $309.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.48, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.14.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.